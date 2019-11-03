New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1,345.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after buying an additional 454,914 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 12.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 461,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,645,000 after buying an additional 52,873 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 110.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after buying an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth $6,999,000.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.12. Sleep Number Corp has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 60.10% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $215,696.25. Also, SVP Andrea Lee Bloomquist sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,253,070.00. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James upgraded Sleep Number from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.