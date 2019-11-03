New York State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $3.16 Million Investment in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 160.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after buying an additional 55,538 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $3,631,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

PEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $174.00 price objective on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Penumbra from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.86.

In related news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $723,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,655.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $1,193,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,026 shares of company stock worth $6,984,470 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $160.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Penumbra Inc has a 52 week low of $110.84 and a 52 week high of $185.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.67 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Read More: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.