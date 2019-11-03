New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTEC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,246,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 69,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 15,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Rudolph Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rudolph Technologies stock opened at $28.50 on Friday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $18.13 and a 1 year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $886.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.29.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RTEC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Dougherty & Co downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

