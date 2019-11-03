NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. HSBC upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,835 ($89.31) to GBX 7,300 ($95.39) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,044.44 ($78.98).

Shares of NXT stock traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 6,630 ($86.63). The company had a trading volume of 282,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,680. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6,322.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,856.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,976 ($91.15). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a PE ratio of 14.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 57.50 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.31), for a total value of £10,105,650 ($13,204,821.64).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

