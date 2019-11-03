NEXT (LON:NXT) Stock Rating Lowered by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 7,000 ($91.47) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 6,500 ($84.93).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXT. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NEXT to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NEXT to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 5,600 ($73.17) to GBX 6,000 ($78.40) in a report on Monday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NEXT has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,044.44 ($78.98).

Shares of NXT stock opened at GBX 6,630 ($86.63) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. NEXT has a one year low of GBX 3,970 ($51.88) and a one year high of GBX 6,976 ($91.15). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,322.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,856.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 57.50 ($0.75) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. NEXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In other NEXT news, insider Wolfson Aspley Guise sold 153,000 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,605 ($86.31), for a total value of £10,105,650 ($13,204,821.64).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

