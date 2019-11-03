Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.517 per share by the solar energy provider on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a boost from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

NEP opened at $52.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($1.61). Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Nextera Energy Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Nextera Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,370.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.