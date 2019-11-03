Niobio Cash Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $106,413.00 and approximately $95.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 137,700,159 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

