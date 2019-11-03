Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Shares in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $1,242,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 263,886 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,140 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $36.32 on Friday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KB Home from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.