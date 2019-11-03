Nkcfo LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 426.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.1% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $113.42 and a 12-month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

