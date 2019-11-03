Nkcfo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 7.5% of Nkcfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 36.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,518,644,000 after acquiring an additional 470,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5,336.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 112,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $20,460,090.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 12,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.12, for a total value of $2,258,600.04. Following the sale, the executive now owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,658,337 shares of company stock valued at $859,687,030 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.54.

Facebook stock opened at $193.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $208.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.60 and its 200 day moving average is $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

