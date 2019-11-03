Noir (NOR) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 87.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Noir has a total market cap of $386,022.00 and $3.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Noir has traded up 55.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00217749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.01405756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000747 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00029070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00119650 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,184,466 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

