Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Norbord (NYSE:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norbord from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Norbord from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of OSB traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $28.64. 340,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,374. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Norbord has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $30.46.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Norbord had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Norbord will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Norbord during the second quarter worth about $784,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norbord by 16.2% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norbord by 1.4% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Norbord by 3.3% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,397,009 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,063,000 after purchasing an additional 173,060 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Norbord by 30.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,828 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

