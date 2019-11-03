Norbord (TSE:OSB) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at CIBC

Norbord (TSE:OSB) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Norbord and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Norbord from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.20.

Get Norbord alerts:

TSE OSB opened at C$37.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.33. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56. Norbord has a 52-week low of C$26.31 and a 52-week high of C$39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$597.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$635.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Norbord will post 1.278615 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.