Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Short Interest Update

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,640,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the September 15th total of 33,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 30.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $54,378.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 510.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.7% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 493,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 63,441 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 53,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 1.1% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 46,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JWN opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.44. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 62.11%. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JWN. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.64.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

