Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lowered to “Sell” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on JWN. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.64.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.79. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 62.11% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $54,378.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,727.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,679,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,535,000 after purchasing an additional 340,606 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1,093.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,383,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Nordstrom by 50.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,072,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,015,000 after purchasing an additional 693,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,663,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 12.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,629,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,910,000 after purchasing an additional 185,822 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

