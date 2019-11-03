North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,249 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,520 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 13,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the second quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Cleveland Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

Microsoft stock opened at $143.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $93.96 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,093.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 123,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total value of $16,988,532.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 433,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,562,604.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,552,544. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

