Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Invests $42,000 in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust Of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

