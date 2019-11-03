Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN (NYSEARCA:FLGE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN during the third quarter worth about $109,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLGE opened at $296.35 on Friday. Credit Suisse FI Large Cap Growth Enhanced ETN has a one year low of $166.60 and a one year high of $297.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $280.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.70.

