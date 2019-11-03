Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Takes Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEE. 6 Meridian increased its position in Ameren by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 14,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Ameren by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameren by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Ameren by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of AEE opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Corp has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 13.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 56.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. ValuEngine lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ameren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.