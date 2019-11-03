Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,509,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 721.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH opened at $51.33 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $39.36 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.73.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $615,246.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 356,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,850,787.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $77,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,347,827.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,300 shares of company stock worth $2,280,618. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

