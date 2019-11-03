nOS (NOS) Price Tops $0.0171 on Top Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One nOS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. nOS has a market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $59,664.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The official website for nOS is nos.io. nOS’s official message board is medium.com/nos-io. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

