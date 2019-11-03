NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NTT Docomo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

DCMYY traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $27.87. 26,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NTT Docomo has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $27.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NTT Docomo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

