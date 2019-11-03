NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NTT DoCoMo is the world’s leading mobile communications company. The company provides a wide variety of leading-edge mobile multimedia services. These include i-mode, the world’s most popular mobile Internet service, which provides e-mail and Internet access, and FOMA, launched in 2001 as the world’s first 3G mobile service. The company is expanding its global reach through strategic joint ventures and other alliances with mobile and multimedia service providers in the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and North America. “

Get NTT Docomo alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DCMYY. ValuEngine downgraded NTT Docomo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of NTT Docomo in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS DCMYY traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.87. 26,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,089. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.29. NTT Docomo has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter. NTT Docomo had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.20%. Equities analysts forecast that NTT Docomo will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NTT Docomo (DCMYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NTT Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.