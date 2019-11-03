NULS Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.07 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. NULS has a market capitalization of $30.82 million and $4.07 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NULS has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00004539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Binance, ChaoEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00217828 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.01407178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00029088 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00119954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Bit-Z, CoinBene, DragonEX, ChaoEX, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

