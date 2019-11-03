NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues Earnings Results

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.75 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. NuVasive updated its FY19 guidance to $2.35-2.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $73.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUVA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BTIG Research set a $71.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

