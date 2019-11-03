NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Raised to $135.00 at Cowen

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Loop Capital set a $130.00 target price on NXP Semiconductors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.35.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,965,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,904. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $118.55.

In other news, EVP Keith M. Shull sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $482,166.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,519.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,522.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,145 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $47,516,000 after purchasing an additional 119,954 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

