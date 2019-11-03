Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy producer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $529.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oasis Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OAS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.40. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $10.44. The company has a market cap of $843.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OAS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

In other news, Director John E. Hagale bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 120,480 shares in the company, valued at $343,368. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Taylor L. Reid purchased 45,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $124,365.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,462,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,380.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 105,060 shares of company stock worth $292,666. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

