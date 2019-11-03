Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives $32.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Obseva in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Obseva from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Obseva in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Obseva from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 54.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 263.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 358.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.8% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 500,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Obseva by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Obseva stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 53,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,615. Obseva has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.38. The stock has a market cap of $350.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts anticipate that Obseva will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

