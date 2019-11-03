Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $540.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) to post $540.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $528.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.10 million. Oceaneering International reported sales of $495.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oceaneering International.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $497.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.81 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OII. Citigroup lowered their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on Oceaneering International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OII stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.94. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $21.29.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.