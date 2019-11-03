OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) versus Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) Critical Analysis

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N (NYSE:HNP) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.2% of OGE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of OGE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OGE Energy and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OGE Energy $2.27 billion 3.79 $425.50 million $2.12 20.30 Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N $24.70 billion 0.29 $110.97 million $0.16 118.88

OGE Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N. OGE Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OGE Energy and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OGE Energy 18.39% 10.17% 3.78% Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 2.40% 3.36% 0.92%

Risk & Volatility

OGE Energy has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

OGE Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. OGE Energy pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N pays out 325.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. OGE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OGE Energy and Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OGE Energy 2 5 1 0 1.88 Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N 0 1 0 0 2.00

OGE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $42.17, indicating a potential downside of 2.03%. Given OGE Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OGE Energy is more favorable than Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N.

Summary

OGE Energy beats Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. This segment furnishes retail electric service in 267 communities and their contiguous rural and suburban areas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets. Its service area covers 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas, including Oklahoma City in Oklahoma; and Fort Smith, Arkansas. The Natural Gas Midstream Operations segment engages in gathering, processing, transporting, and storing natural gas; and the provision of crude oil gathering services, and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services primarily to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated interconnected electric generation, transmission, and distribution systems, including 11 generating stations with an aggregate capability of 6,616 megawatts; and transmission systems comprising 52 substations and 5,100 structure miles of lines in Oklahoma, and 7 substations and 277 structure miles of lines in Arkansas. Its distribution systems include 345 substations; 29,345 structure miles of overhead lines; 2,940 miles of underground conduit; and 10,932 miles of underground conductors in Oklahoma, as well as 30 substations, 2,786 structure miles of overhead lines, 297 miles of underground conduit, and 685 miles of underground conductors in Arkansas. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N

Huaneng Power International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and Singapore. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities. The company generates power from coal, wind, gas, oil, biomass, solar, and hydro resources. It is also involved in the sale of coal ash and lime; provision of loading warehousing and conveying services; photovoltaic power generation projects development and construction; and provision of thermal energy and cold energy services, as well as thermal heating services. In addition, the company engages in the repair of power equipment; provision of water supply and transportation services; construction and operation of electricity distribution networks and heating pipe networks; power supply, energy transmission, and substation project contracting activities; cargo transportation along domestic coastal areas; port management, investment, and development activities; and port provision, and cargo loading and storage activities. Further, it is involved in the aquaculture and agriculture irrigation activities, as well as provides environment engineering, waste recycling consultancy, and industrial waste management and recycling services. Additionally, it sells raw and processed coal; and provides central heat, and plumbing and pipe installation services, as well as desalinated water. As of March 31, 2018, the company had controlled generating capacity of 104,301 megawatts and a total generating capacity of 91,783 megawatts. Huaneng Power International, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

