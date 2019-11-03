On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OTB. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.12) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of On The Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 525.83 ($6.87).

OTB traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 445 ($5.81). The stock had a trading volume of 276,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 405.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.10. The firm has a market cap of $588.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.67) and a one year high of GBX 495 ($6.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through three segments: Core, B2B, and International. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom.

