OneRoot Network Reaches Market Cap of $3.63 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $3.63 million and $897,669.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and OKEx. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00042289 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.05710392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000412 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001019 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014708 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00046183 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network (RNT) is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

