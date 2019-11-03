Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $696.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.13 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

OTEX opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.40. Open Text has a twelve month low of $30.99 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 0.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Open Text to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Open Text in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

