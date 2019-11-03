Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,393 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,120,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,598,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,962,000 after purchasing an additional 230,156 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 796.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after purchasing an additional 175,270 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 608.8% in the third quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 149,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,118,000 after purchasing an additional 128,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,597,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,093,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,904 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $131.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $104.07 and a 52 week high of $131.58.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

