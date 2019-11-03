Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 34,264 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $132.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day moving average is $136.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

