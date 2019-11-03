Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,491,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 124,103 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of Resolute Forest Products worth $7,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 119.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.9% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

RFP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Resolute Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank set a $9.00 price objective on Resolute Forest Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In other news, Director Randall C. Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RFP stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.24 million, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.31. Resolute Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.00 million. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

About Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

