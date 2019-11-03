Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 119,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,422,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.3% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 54,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $147.29 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $104.88 and a fifty-two week high of $148.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. ValuEngine lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Argus raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

In other news, COO Joseph A. Householder sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,048,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,371.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

