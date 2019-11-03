Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,294 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,294 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933 in the last three months. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $83.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.64.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

