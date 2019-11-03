Oppenheimer Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.46. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

TSE:WCN opened at C$120.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$120.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$122.96. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of C$96.16 and a twelve month high of C$128.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63.

In other news, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$119.34, for a total transaction of C$2,386,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,916,157.99. Also, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.91, for a total value of C$1,415,337.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at C$3,202,368.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

