Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.67.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

