Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $39.97 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Foran acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $43,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oscar K. Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.62 per share, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,799.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

