Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 6,223 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,223 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,852,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,710,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,630 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,937,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,838,000 after acquiring an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,270,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,876,000 after acquiring an additional 171,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,889,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,013,000 after acquiring an additional 153,378 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,042,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,384 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.70. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.04 and a 52-week high of $44.84.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.