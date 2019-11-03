Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPXS opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88.

Optex Systems Hldg InCorp (OTCMKTS:OPXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter. Optex Systems Hldg InCorp had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%.

About Optex Systems Hldg InCorp

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, and unity mirrors; howitzers comprising telescope, mount, and aiming device; and applied optics center consisting of laser filter, laser filter interface, and optical assemblies, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

