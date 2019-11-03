Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,588 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 10.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the period. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 37.4% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 66,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 17,998 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at about $25,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,807,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,278,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,314. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

