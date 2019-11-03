Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,908 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 18,370 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,464,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Oracle by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 984,173 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 66,079 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,263,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,314. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.