Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $62.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 target price on Oracle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oracle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.80.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 7,278,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,425,314. The stock has a market cap of $178.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.78. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 849,786 shares of company stock worth $44,213,156. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 6,437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,144,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $577,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989,718 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,243,759 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2,952.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,970,032 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $169,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,732 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Oracle by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,335,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $474,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,578,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

