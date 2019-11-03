Orbitcoin (ORB) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $96.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Orbitcoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00003795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00775714 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036481 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00206629 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002399 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00065726 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003549 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

