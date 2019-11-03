O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy Sells 250 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.66, for a total transaction of $109,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $437.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $319.13 and a 52 week high of $446.78.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $479.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $435.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

