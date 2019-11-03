Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Group Holdings, Inc. is a construction company which provides services on and off the water primarily in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean Basin. The company’s operating segment consists of heavy civil marine construction segment and commercial concrete segment. Heavy civil marine construction segment services includes marine transportation facility construction, marine pipeline construction, marine environmental structures, dredging of waterways, channels and ports, environmental dredging, design and specialty services. Commercial concrete segment provides turnkey concrete construction services including pour and finish, dirt work, layout, forming, rebar and mesh across the light commercial, structural and other associated business areas. Orion Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Orion Marine Group Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.36.

NYSE ORN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,824. Orion Group has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 16.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.27 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 405,794 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 103.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 78,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 39,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 289.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 267,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

