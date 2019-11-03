Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Orora in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Orora alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12.

About Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF)

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.